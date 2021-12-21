Coastal showers, cold fronts coming through Central Florida

Scattered coastal showers will continue to stream through Monday evening with lows gradually cooling into the 60s.

A developing low in the gulf, coupled with a cold front, is forecast to track over Central Florida starting Tuesday morning and going into the afternoon. Strong to severe storms could be possible, with heavy rain and lightning being the main threat.

The heaviest rain looks to fall right along the coast. Localized flooding will be possible in poor drainage areas.

Along with soggy conditions, it will also turn gusty with winds topping 25 mph at times.

Behind the front, highs on Wednesday will struggle to get back to the 70s with sunshine.

By Christmas, the mid-to-upper 70s return.

Some of the best weather in the country for Christmas will be right here in Central Florida!