Pinpointing the arrival of the coldest air behind the cold front

Florida – The cold front has moved on pushing all the storms over the open Atlantic and up the eastern seaboard. Behind the front it will still be windy tonight with a wind advisory in place through this evening for most of Central Florida.

Winds will continue to gust near 40 mph at times through the evening and then slow down a little overnight.

Lows Sunday 1/16/2022

It will be cold tonight, but not as cold as Monday night. Lows settle in the 40s across most of central Florida with partly cloudy skies. Factor in the wind and it will feel like the 30s at times.

Cold and windy MLK Day

Tomorrow will be cold and windy in the upper 50s to low 60s. There will be a good amount of sunshine and it will still be rather windy adding to the chill in the air for the Martin Luther King holiday. Marine conditions will continue to be hazardous as well.

Monday night will be the cold as skies clear, but the wind will slow down so it won’t feel even colder.

Cold temps early Tuesday following MLK holiday (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

From Marion to northern Lake and Sumter Counties, expect lows to range from 33 degrees to 35 degrees. Flagler to Volusia and Seminole into the rest of Lake and Sumter Counties can expect the mid to upper 30s. Orange, Brevard, and Osceola Counties can expect the low 40s, with the exception of coastal Brevard, which will be in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Ad

Frost is expected to be on the ground early Tuesday morning, especially for those with lows in the lower 30s. Northern and rural areas of Marion county could even dip to the freezing mark.

Frost potential early Tuesday morning (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Tuesday will also be cold in the lower 60s, but a slight warm up back to the mid 70s is expected by Thursday.