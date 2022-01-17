Freezing cold? Temperatures to take big dip in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Yes, it was brisk Monday across Central Florida, but that’s nothing compared to what’s in store early Tuesday.

The overnight low in Ocala on Tuesday could hit the freezing point -- 32 degrees. Most of the region will dip into the mid- to upper 30s, with Orlando’s low expected to be near 40 degrees. The average low in Orlando for this time of year is 49 degrees.

There’s the potential for frost in most of the region, too. (See photo above.)

Tuesday’s high in Orlando will top off around 63 degrees, about 12 degrees lower than the average.

Overnight lows early Wednesday will drop to the low 40s in the Orlando area.

Here's how cold it will be tomorrow morning! pic.twitter.com/JF96Gk1UKp — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) January 17, 2022

The chilly air has prompted Orlando-area water parks to close for the next couple of days.

Universal Orlando’s Volcano Bay closed Sunday and will remain closed through Tuesday.

Aquatica closed Sunday and will be closed again Monday. It is set to reopen Tuesday, according to the park’s calendar.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon will be closed Monday and Tuesday because of the low temperatures. The water park reopened earlier this month after closing to guests in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Highs rebound to the low to mid-70s on Wednesday and Thursday before another cold blast hits the region over the weekend, when highs will be in the low to mid-60s and lows will be back in the 40s.