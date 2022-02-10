Sunshine, warmer weather in Central Florida forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are going to see plenty of sunshine in Central Florida after several days of gloomy skies.

Expect a high temperature of 70 degrees on Thursday in Orlando. The average high on this date in Orlando is 74. The record high is 87, set in 1921.

We will reach a high of 73 degrees on Friday.

Even warmer temperatures can be expected on Saturday as we reach 76, with plenty of sun and no rain chances.

We will see a 30% chance of rain on Sunday, with a high of 69.

For Valentine’s Day, expect a bit of a cooldown, with highs in the low and mid-60s across the region.