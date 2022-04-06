LIVE RADAR: Storms pop up in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – It will be a tale of two seasons through the weekend.

On Wednesday, with the help of sunshine, highs in Central Florida surge into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

A few storms will bubble up with the heating of the day, and an isolated strong storm will be possible around I-95.

Future radar

Come Thursday, a strong cold front is poised to move through Central Florida.

Thunderstorms will be likely along the front late in the morning and into the early afternoon.

Future radar

A few of these storms could turn severe, with damaging winds and large hail the main threats. Heavy rain and frequent lightning will also accompany these storms.

Highs on Thursday top out in the mid-80s.

By Friday, cool, dry air pours back down the peninsula.

Highs under mostly sunny skies only reach the mid- to upper 70s.

The cooler, more comfortable air sticks around for the weekend.