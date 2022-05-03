73º

LIVE

Weather

Summer is near: Highs near 90 and sea breeze storms

Rain expected after 2 p.m. in Orlando area

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Tags: Weather, Florida, Latest Forecast
Storms will pop up in the Orlando area.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Highs near 90 and pop-up storms? Yep, summer is near.

We will pinpoint sea breeze storms Tuesday in Central Florida as they develop after 2 p.m. and push east to west.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

High temperatures will stay near 90 in the Orlando area for the rest of the week and Mother’s Day weekend.

Rain chances will stay in the picture at 40% on Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect a 30% coverage of rain Saturday and Mother’s Day.

The normal high temperature in Orlando for this time of year is 87. The record high temperature is 99, set in 1915.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

email