Summer is near: Highs near 90 and sea breeze storms

Storms will pop up in the Orlando area.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Highs near 90 and pop-up storms? Yep, summer is near.

We will pinpoint sea breeze storms Tuesday in Central Florida as they develop after 2 p.m. and push east to west.

High temperatures will stay near 90 in the Orlando area for the rest of the week and Mother’s Day weekend.

Rain chances will stay in the picture at 40% on Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect a 30% coverage of rain Saturday and Mother’s Day.

The normal high temperature in Orlando for this time of year is 87. The record high temperature is 99, set in 1915.