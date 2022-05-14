Few storms for the weekend before blazing heat returns

Hopefully you enjoyed the break from the heat because it is coming back with a vengeance. The weekend will serve as the transition period between the relatively comfortable days of last week and the sultry days to come. Highs Saturday top out around 90 degrees. A few showers and storms develop with the heating of the day, but most of Central Florida remains dry.

Highs Sunday top out around 90 degrees as well with just a few storms. While the Atlantic has settled down from earlier in the week, be mindful of a moderate rip current risk at the east coast beaches.

Most of the week ahead is dry with the exception of a few storms bubbling up. Highs climb into the low-to-mid 90s through Tuesday with mid-to-upper 90s returning for the middle and latter stages of the upcoming work week.