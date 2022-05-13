National Hurricane Center’s daily tropical weather outlook returns Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season officially begins June 1, but you will start to see daily tropical updates from the National Hurricane Center beginning Sunday, May 15. The change to start issuing tropical weather outlooks two weeks ahead of hurricane season took effect last year amidst a seven-year streak of pre-season storms.

In these outlooks, the NHC will highlight tropical disturbances as having a low, medium or high chance for development over the next two and five days.

Currently, no tropical development is expected over the next five days.

There has also been talk about moving the start of hurricane season up two weeks, but that has not happened. Typically pre-season and early-season tropical systems are weak and are oftentimes subtropical.

Hurricane frequency tends to increase during the mid-summer months.

Hurricane development is very quiet through June and July and typically ramps up as August begins. The peak of hurricane season occurs September 10.

NOAA will issue their pre-season forecast on May 24. Colorado State University issued their initial hurricane season forecast last month and calls for another above average season.

This serves as a good reminder not only to get prepared for the upcoming season but to be mindful of where important weather information is coming from. News 6 and the National Hurricane Center are two trusted sources.

Tune into News 6′s hurricane special June 1 from 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. for more on how to be get prepared for the upcoming season.