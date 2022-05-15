Storms develop, linger late in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Storm chances will be on the rise Sunday afternoon. Sunday morning and the early portion of the afternoon are sunny and dry. Sunshine will help temperatures rise into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

After about 1 or 2 p.m., storms will begin to develop just inland of the east coast beaches. Those storms will push inland, keeping the beach dry for most of Sunday.

Storms along both the east and west coast sea breeze march inland and collide in between I-4 and I-75 closer to dinner time. Storm will increase in coverage around that time and continue through the latter stages of the evening, especially along the I-4 corridor. Showers and storms may drift back toward I-95 prior to midnight.

Storms and clouds could block the start of Sunday’s total lunar eclipse. Click here for the timeline and future radar of the first blood moon eclipse in Central Florida since 2019.

Because of that full moon, high tides will be running higher-than-normal through the early part of the work week. Minor coastal flooding will be possible due to those higher astronomical tides.

Coastal flood advisory

Sunday also marks the return of the daily tropical weather outlooks from the National Hurricane Center. Hurricane season officially begins June 1.

Most of the work week ahead will be dry and very hot. By Tuesday, temperatures surge into the mid 90s. Inland Central Florida will make a run for the upper 90s late week.