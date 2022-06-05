Back to business as usual with afternoon storms in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a lot of Central Florida had to dodge tropical downpours Saturday, we are getting back into our normal routine Sunday. Sunshine will be out through the early afternoon to help push temperatures into the low 90s.

Expect scattered storms to develop along and around I-95 and push inland.

Storm chances go up even more Monday.

Beach forecast:

Be mindful of big waves and a high risk for rip currents if your plans take you to the beach. Highs top out in the mid 80s with just a stray storm chance in the afternoon. A stray shower may sneak on shore courtesy of what is now Tropical Storm Alex moving away from Florida.

Tropical Update:

The disturbance that impacted Florida Saturday has officially become Tropical Storm Alex. Other than Alex in the Atlantic, no new development is expected over the next five days.