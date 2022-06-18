Severe storms and dangerous heat into Saturday night

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing the risk of strong to severe storms into tonight.

The main threats will be strong damaging wind up to 50-60 mph or greater, as well as hail and lightning.

High temperatures made it into the upper 90s Saturday, but not quite to a record in Orlando.

As strong and severe thunderstorms roll through, temperatures will of course cool with the heavy downpours.

Areas that don’t see the rain will still have dangerous heat. That is why there is a heat advisory until 8 p.m. for a large part of Central Florida.

After 9 p.m., storms will taper off a bit.

Expect rain chances back up tomorrow for Father’s Day and Juneteenth at 40%.

High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low and mid 90s.