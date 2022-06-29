Hurricane center eyes disturbances in Caribbean, Gulf, Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Cyclone Two and two other areas of interest continued to be tracked Wednesday by the National Hurricane Center.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two looks healthier on satellite imagery, but due to its lack of center circulation it has not been given a name yet.

Sustained winds are up to 40 mph as it quickly moves toward the west through the southern Caribbean.

Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate the area Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, in the eastern Atlantic, a disorganized tropical wave about 1,200 miles east of the Windward Islands has a 30% chance of development over the next five days.

And in the Gulf of Mexico, an area of low pressure is moving over the north-central Gulf of Mexico.

Some development of the system is possible as it drifts at 5-10 mph approaching the coast of Texas.

The system has a 40% chance to develop over the next five days.

As of now, Florida is not expected to be directly impacted by any of the weather systems.

The next named storm will be called Bonnie.

Hurricane season runs through November.