Here’s how fireworks get their vibrant color

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fireworks are synonymous with the Fourth of July, but have you ever wondered how they get their color? The short answer is chemistry.

Certain elements produce different colors that, when added to a firework and burned, produce intense light.

Firework colors

There’s a lot more chemistry that goes into producing fireworks, but by using the chart above you will know the root element involved in generating the color the captures our attention.

When you’re watching the displays this year, note those colors and the amount of science and artistry that goes into making each and every individual firework.