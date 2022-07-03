Nature’s fireworks expected to be on full display again across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – It will be a good idea to have a plan b ready for your afternoon holiday weekend plans. Widespread rain and thunderstorms will once again be expected Sunday. Rain chances dip a bit heading into Monday.

Most of Sunday morning will be humid and dry, but like Saturday, around lunch, look for showers and storms to develop.

Storms will quickly increase in coverage through the early and middle afternoon.

Expect lighter showers to linger for part of the evening.

A few stray showers will still be possible around 9 p.m. for fireworks, but by that point most of Central Florida will just be mainly cloudy. The highest chance to be completely dry for fireworks will be north and east of Orlando.

Independence Day:

Storms will behave a little differently Monday. Expect storms to get a later start, closer to 1 or 2 p.m. along I-95. With a slightly stronger breeze off of the Atlantic. The east coast sea breeze will quickly march inland.

This will keep most of the east coast beaches dry with sunshine for most of the 4th of July Storms will move closer to I-4 in the 3 p.m - 6 p.m. ballpark Storms will move to the I-75 corridor closer to dinnertime The highest chance for rain to linger for the start of Fireworks on the 4th itself will be along and around I-75, but most of the storms should already be near or off the Gulf Coast as the east coast sea breeze forces everything quickly west

Rain chances as a whole drop to 60% Monday. Highs for the Fourth of July top out in the low-to-mid 90s.

Tropics update:

Tropical Depression Colin continues to skirt the Mid-Atlantic coast as it drifts north. The rest of the Atlantic is quiet. There are no tropical threats to Florida.