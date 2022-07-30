Show the lawn some love! Dry weather continues for the bulk of the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – It will be a great beach weekend with hazy sunshine dominating our skies. Expect a few puffy clouds to bubble up with the heating of the day. While a stray downpour is possible, most of Central Florida will again be dry. If you need a couple of days of dry weather to get a project done outside, this may be your mid-summer opportunity.

With the lack of rain in the afternoon, however, the evenings will stay steamy.

Sunday will also be mainly dry with just a stray, passing downpour possible.

Beach forecast:

Sunshine will be out in full force for the weekend. High temperatures will top out around 90 degrees. There is a moderate risk for rip currents.

Tropical update:

No new tropical development is expected over the next five days.