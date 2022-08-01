Heat index soars in Central Florida as rain chances stay low -- for now

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will remain low for Monday in Central Florida, but that will soon change.

We will feel plenty of heat, with high temperatures in the mid- and upper 90s in the Orlando area and rain chances at 30%. The heat index is expected to be over 105 degrees.

The normal high temperature in Orlando on this date is 92. The record high is 101, set in 1922.

By Tuesday, the chance of rain increase to 60%.

Rain chances will remain at 60% on Wednesday before dipping to 40% on Thursday.

By the end of the week and for the start of the weekend, you can expect rain chances back up to 60% as plenty of moisture moves in and the sea breezes fire up.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 5.40 inches this year.