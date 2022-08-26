77º

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Strong storms to keep soaking Central Florida

Heavy rain, lightning expected in Orlando area through weekend

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Tags: Weather, Florida, Latest Forecast
Troy Bridges' pinpoint forecast for the Orlando area.

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing another round of storms that will linger into Friday night.

The east and west coast sea breezes will fire up early Friday afternoon and eventually come together close to I-4, just in time for the drive home. Even at the bus stop by 3 p.m. there will be a couple of storms with heavy downpours.

Flood advisories were put into effect for Brevard, Orange, Seminole and Volusia counties. The advisories in Brevard, Seminole and Volusia counties expired at 8 p.m. Orange County’s advisory expired at 7:15 p.m.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Lightning will be another concern heading into the afternoon and evening.

Rain chances will be as high as 70% for Friday and into the weekend. Some storms will linger into the late evening hours.

Highs will be in the low 90s for the next several days. The normal high temperature in Orlando on this date is 91. The record high is 98, set in 1903.

We will also have a high coverage of rain as we start next week. The good news is most of the storms we see on Monday will be late in the day, meaning the Artemis launch should not have any big weather issues.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 6.14 inches since the first of the year.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

email