Strong storms to keep soaking Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing another round of storms that will linger into Friday night.

The east and west coast sea breezes will fire up early Friday afternoon and eventually come together close to I-4, just in time for the drive home. Even at the bus stop by 3 p.m. there will be a couple of storms with heavy downpours.

Flood advisories were put into effect for Brevard, Orange, Seminole and Volusia counties. The advisories in Brevard, Seminole and Volusia counties expired at 8 p.m. Orange County’s advisory expired at 7:15 p.m.

A Flood Advisory is in effect until 8/26 8:00PM EDT for the following: Brevard, Seminole, Volusia. #flwx #news6 pic.twitter.com/xwFp9i4in8 — News 6 WKMG (@news6wkmg) August 26, 2022

Lightning will be another concern heading into the afternoon and evening.

Rain chances will be as high as 70% for Friday and into the weekend. Some storms will linger into the late evening hours.

Highs will be in the low 90s for the next several days. The normal high temperature in Orlando on this date is 91. The record high is 98, set in 1903.

We will also have a high coverage of rain as we start next week. The good news is most of the storms we see on Monday will be late in the day, meaning the Artemis launch should not have any big weather issues.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 6.14 inches since the first of the year.