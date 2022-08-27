Storm chances stay high through the weekend

The past week has seen a return to the typical summer pattern in Central Florida. Daily afternoon storms have ignited along the east and west coast sea breeze and have erupted and lingered through the night. A few storms will develop around lunch and increase in coverage through the afternoon.

Future radar

Storm chances gradually wind down after 7 p.m. and high temperatures will once again top out in the mid 90s. We’ll see a repeat performance Sunday.

Beach forecast:

After a dry start, thunderstorms will become likely by the early afternoon . There is a moderate risk for rip currents.

Tropics update:

There are two tropical waves being highlighted by the National Hurricane Center for possible development. There are no immediate threats to Florida.

