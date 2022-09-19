Hurricane center watches new disturbance in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center is keeping tabs on a new tropical wave as Hurricane Fiona was ravaging Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

As of Monday afternoon, the wave was several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands and was producing an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Hurricane experts said some gradual development of the system is possible during the next several days while it approaches the Windward Islands toward the end of the week and moves over the eastern Caribbean sea over the weekend.

The NHC said the system has a 20% chance of tropical development over the next five days.

Long-range computer models show the system potentially trekking into the Gulf of Mexico, but it’s too early to know where the system will track.

Meantime, an area of low pressure over the central subtropical Atlantic, east of Bermuda, has a 30% chance of tropical development in the coming days, but it does not pose a threat to Florida or the United States.

The next named storm will be called Gaston.

Hurricane season runs through November.

