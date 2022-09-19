2 dead in domestic shooting in Volusia County, deputies say

Two people are dead after what deputies are describing as a “domestic shooting,” according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to the shooting at 1322 East Parkway in DeLand just before 8:00 p.m. and found two adult victims dead.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were killed Sunday in a domestic shooting in Volusia County, deputies said.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. at a home on East Parkway, south of International Speedway Boulevard, near DeLand.

[TRENDING: Oviedo couple lose almost everything in house fire, asking for community help | TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Hurricane Fiona makes landfall in Puerto Rico | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said two adults were found dead.

According to a tweet by the sheriff’s department, the shooter surrendered to deputies and was being questioned.

No other details have been released.

Tonight, deputies responded to a domestic shooting at 1322 East Parkway, DeLand, just before 8 p.m. On scene, 2 adult victims were found deceased. The shooter surrendered to deputies and is being interviewed. Please stand by for future updates on this active investigation. — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) September 19, 2022

Check back for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: