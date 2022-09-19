74º

2 dead in domestic shooting in Volusia County, deputies say

Shooting happened at home on East Parkway near DeLand

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Two people are dead after what deputies are describing as a “domestic shooting,” according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to the shooting at 1322 East Parkway in DeLand just before 8:00 p.m. and found two adult victims dead.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said two adults were found dead.

According to a tweet by the sheriff’s department, the shooter surrendered to deputies and was being questioned.

No other details have been released.

Check back for updates.

