More storms in Central Florida but changes on the way

ORLANO, Fla. – Expect high rain chances Tuesday across Central Florida, with gradual changes over the next few days.

Rain chances stand at 60% on Tuesday and 40% on Wednesday.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The first day of fall on Thursday will only have a 20% chance of rain.

High temperatures in the Orlando area will be near 90 degrees all week. The average high temperature in Orlando on this date is 89.

Orlando received a whopping 3.41 inches of rain Monday, putting its yearly rain deficit at 2.27 inches. The record rainfall for Monday was 3.47 inches, set in 1913.

Pinpointing the tropics

Fiona on Tuesday morning was a powerful Category 3 hurricane as it moved away from Puerto Rico.

It is moving toward Bermuda and could become a Category 4 hurricane.

Meanwhile, another area of low pressure, now known as Invest 98L, was moving closer to the Lesser Antilles. It has a 70% chance of tropical development over the next five days.

Tropical Depression 8 formed Tuesday in the north Atlantic but will not impact land.