Some storms possible as cold front moves into Central Florida

Dry for the weekend

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Heavy rains hit the region earlier this week. (Pixabay)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A stationary front is bring the chance for some heavy downpours Thursday that could lead to more flooding across Central Florida.

There will also be the chance for thunder and lightning with a few strong wind gusts especially into the afternoon.

The risk for stronger storms will be after 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Expect high temperatures in the mid-80s for Thursday and for Friday.

We will be clear and sunny on Friday through Monday.

Expect high temperatures in the low to mid-80s for the weekend.

Yesterday in Orlando, we had a high temperature of 87. The average high in Orlando is 86.

