Bring it on: Cooler weather on the way to Central Florida. Here’s when it arrives

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing changes along a new front that arrives Wednesday in Central Florida.
After a foggy start Tuesday morning across the region, we will see a good mix of sun and clouds later in the day.
Expect high temperatures in the mid-80s for the Orlando area.
There’s a 20% chance of rain Wednesday, with a high of 82.
On Thursday, high temperatures will only be in the 60s.
Morning lows will be in the 40s and 50s early Friday, with afternoon highs in the mid-60s.
Expect high temperatures in the low 70s on Saturday and Sunday, with rain chances at 20% to 30%.
