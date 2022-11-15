Bring it on: Cooler weather on the way to Central Florida. Here’s when it arrives

(Joel Kowsky, (NASA/Joel Kowsky) For copyright and restrictions refer to - http://www.nasa.gov/multimedia/guidelines/index.html)

The NASA moon rocket stands ready at sunrise on Pad 39B before the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing changes along a new front that arrives Wednesday in Central Florida.

After a foggy start Tuesday morning across the region, we will see a good mix of sun and clouds later in the day.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Expect high temperatures in the mid-80s for the Orlando area.

There’s a 20% chance of rain Wednesday, with a high of 82.

On Thursday, high temperatures will only be in the 60s.

Morning lows will be in the 40s and 50s early Friday, with afternoon highs in the mid-60s.

Expect high temperatures in the low 70s on Saturday and Sunday, with rain chances at 20% to 30%.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: