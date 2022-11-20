Tropics Watch: Development as we near December?

As expected, this has been a back-heavy season after an extremely quiet start.

ORLANDO, Fla. – There are less than two weeks left to go until the end of hurricane season. As expected, this has been a back-heavy season after an extremely quiet start.

While nothing is brewing in the Tropics at the moment, post Thanksgiving there could be some shenanigans in the western Caribbean. It does become increasingly hard for a storm to impact the U.S. this late into season and especially into December.

The water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico and southwest Atlantic have cooled into the 60s and 70s, but where a new disturbance could develop, water temperatures are still in the mid-to-upper 80s.

The next named storm is Owen.

Hurricane season officially ends Dec. 1, but development in December isn’t impossible.

The only storm to make landfall in December in the Lower 48 was an unnamed tropical storm in 1925. That storm, of course, made landfall in Florida. Olga, in 2007, impacted Puerto Rico in December as well.

