80s in December: Warm stretch continues in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – After starting off once again with patchy fog across Central Florida, we will see plenty of sunshine into Wednesday afternoon.

Expect high temperatures in the low 80s in the Orlando area for the next several days.

In Orlando, expect a high temperature of 81 on Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will reach a high of 80 on Friday and Saturday and 79 degrees on Sunday.

We will not see any rain chances into next week as high pressure dominates the forecast.

Morning lows will be in the low to mid-60s until the end of the weekend.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

We are pinpointing an area of low pressure in the tropics that has a 50% chance of development over the next five days.

The system will remain out to sea and away from the U.S.

By Friday, it will encounter cooler water that will make it harder for the system to organize.

The next named storm will be called Owen.

