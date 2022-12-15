Storms move out, cooler air moves into Central Florida to close out the work week

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sunshine will return, but some might want the jacket heading to work or school Friday. Under clear skies, temperatures fall in the 40s and 50s by Friday morning. Even with the help of sunshine, highs will struggle to climb out of the 60s.

It will be breezy at times through Friday afternoon.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Temperatures will be a few notches cooler Saturday morning.

The first half of the weekend starts off mainly dry, but rain chances increase for the first half of Sunday. Most of the rain appears to exit the area for the first night of Hanukah

A much bigger blast of cold air surges in right before Christmas.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: