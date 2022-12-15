73º

LIVE RADAR: Severe weather warnings issued as storms strike Central Florida

Orlando area to see cooler temps behind cold front

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a strong front that is moving through Central Florida, bringing the chance of strong winds, lightning and heavy rain and prompting a tornado watch for the entire region.

The tornado watch is in effect until 4 p.m. A watch means conditions are favorable for a tornado to form.

A tornado warning issued for Sumter County expired around 11:20 a.m. A warning is issued when a hazardous weather event is occurring, imminent or likely. A warning means weather conditions pose a threat to life or property. People in the path of the storm need to take protective action.

There have been no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Expect a high temperature of 80 degrees in Orlando on Thursday, with an 80% coverage of rain. The normal high temperature in Orlando on this date is 74. The record high is 86, set in 1919.

Temperatures will be cooler behind the front.

Expect a high of 68 on Friday and 66 on Saturday.

High temperatures will be in the low 60s on Sunday afternoon after starting out in the 30s, 40s and 50s across Central Florida through the weekend.

Expect a high temperatures near 70 on Monday.

Orlando has a rain surplus of 10.93 inches this year.

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

