The coldest wind chill in the US may have just been recorded

Unofficially, the U.S. may have a new wind chill record. The wind chill on Mount Washington in New Hampshire crashed to at least 108 degrees below zero Friday night. The current record is 105 degrees below zero in Howard Pass, Alaska.

Mount Washington is the highest peak in the northeastern U.S. at 6,288 feet. The mountain is known for some of the most extreme weather on the planet, but this is astounding even for the summit’s standards.

Actual air temperatures dropped to at least 47 degrees below zero with sustained winds over 100 mph.

Saturday morning

Wind gust speeds reached higher than 100 mph at times.

Life-threatening conditions are expected to last through the weekend.

