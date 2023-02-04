Turning colder for the weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sunshine will return for parts of Saturday, helping to warm Central Florida into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

It will be gusty at times, however, with the wind on the order of 20-25 mph.

Wind gusts

There will be extra clouds and the possibility of a quick, passing shower near the coast as the wind shifts off of the Atlantic later Saturday afternoon.

Clouds increase significantly early Sunday morning to make way for the likelihood of rain later in the morning.

Future radar

Skies will remain overcast with a breeze out of the east for most of the day. With overcast skies and rain around, high temperatures Sunday will struggle to climb out of the 60s across most of Central Florida.

Sunshine increases Monday with high temperatures returning to the low-to-mid 80s by the middle of the work week.

