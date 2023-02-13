68º

Weather

Abundant sunshine dominates Central Florida forecast

Orlando to top off at 70 degrees on Monday

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Tags: Weather, Florida, Latest Forecast
Sunrise at Lake Eola.

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing lots of sunshine Monday in Central Florida and high temperatures 5 degrees below average.

Rain chances are out of the picture altogether until Friday. Even then, we will only see a 20% chance for rain.

Expect a high temperature of 70 degrees on Monday.

Highs will be in the upper 70s on Valentine’s Day, with abundant sunshine for the next several days.

The high will reach 82 degrees on Wednesday and 85 degrees on Thursday.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Expert highs in the 70s over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

email