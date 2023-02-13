Abundant sunshine dominates Central Florida forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing lots of sunshine Monday in Central Florida and high temperatures 5 degrees below average.

Rain chances are out of the picture altogether until Friday. Even then, we will only see a 20% chance for rain.

Expect a high temperature of 70 degrees on Monday.

Highs will be in the upper 70s on Valentine’s Day, with abundant sunshine for the next several days.

The high will reach 82 degrees on Wednesday and 85 degrees on Thursday.

Expert highs in the 70s over the weekend.