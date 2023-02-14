Chilly start gives way to very nice day in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Love isn’t the only thing in the air on this Valentine’s Day.
There is a dry crispness as high pressure continues to dominate the forecast and bring in a bit of a light, northerly breeze. The wind is not nearly as strong as the last couple of days, however.
Expect lots of sunshine from Tuesday through Friday -- and even next week.
The average high temperature in Orlando on this date is 75. Expect a high temperature of 78 on Tuesday.
Temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s through the end of the week.
There’s a slight chance of rain at 20% on Friday.
The front that brings that rain will also bring a cooldown for the weekend.
Expect high temperatures in the upper 60s on Saturday and the mid-70s on Sunday.