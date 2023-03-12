Warmer Sunday in Central Florida as we get used to the time change

ORLANDO, Fla. – A surface low with a trailing cold front across Texas will shift further east across the Gulf states, slowly breaking down a large ridge of high pressure over Florida. As the high begins to slide out into the Atlantic, our winds will veer and become more onshore.

This shift will allow the highs to warm a few more degrees than Saturday, into the mid 80s.

Through Sunday, expect warm and dry conditions with plenty of sunshine as drier air continues to filter in.

Highs today (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Beachgoers beware as we will be seeing another day of hazardous boating and surf conditions, with a high risk of rip currents and a small craft caution in place.

Surface low, ridge of high pressure (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The aforementioned cold front across the Deep South will continue to slide into Central Florida by daybreak Monday morning. Models show a line of showers and storms pushing in starting Monday morning and sliding though the area through the afternoon. Embedded along this front could be a few strong storms with main threats including occasional lightning strikes, heavy downpours, small hail and even strong straight-line winds of up to 50 mph.

Severe weather potentials (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

At this point, parts of east Central Florida are now under a marginal risk for severe storms on Monday. Clouds and rain may keep highs in the upper 60s to near 80s by Monday afternoon.

Severe weather potentials (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Once the front clears by Tuesday morning, high pressure builds back into the region and cools our highs into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees through midweek.

