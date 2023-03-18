Storms possible over weekend as cold front invades Central Florida

Friday’s weather was warm and pleasant, but our focus now turns to an approaching cold front that is expected to move over northern Florida by daybreak and gradually drift south through east-Central Florida.

Showers are likely to stay north of the area in the morning but should start to move into the northern parts of the local area by mid-afternoon with coverage expanding southward into the evening.

Forecast for Saturday at 3:30 a.m. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The highest chance of precipitation will be closest to the cold front, north of a line from around Cape Canaveral to Kissimmee with a 40-60% chance of showers there and a 20-40% chances of showers to the south.

A cold front is set to make its way through Florida this weekend. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Although the Treasure Coast region may remain dry during the daytime hours due to the weakening front, a few embedded lightning storms could move northeast through the area because of daytime heating, potentially producing wind gusts of up to around 40 mph, lightning strikes and heavy downpours.

The Treasure Coast may remain dry during daytime hours due to the weakening front. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Expect breezy conditions again with southwest winds of 10-15 mph, preventing the east coast sea breeze from moving onshore.

As a result, temperatures are predicted to reach the mid-to-upper 80s south of Interstate 4, where cloud cover and precipitation will be lower during much of the peak heating time.

Forecast for Saturday at 11:30 a.m. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Far northern areas of the region could reach the lower 80s.

Sensitive fire weather conditions are possible along the Treasure Coast and inland due to lower humidity and breezy winds.

The high Saturday in Orlando will be 84 degrees before the cold front arrives. By Sunday, the high will struggle to only 61 degrees!

Forecast for Saturday at 3 p.m. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: