Ugly weekend on tap after gorgeous Friday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Enjoy the sunshine in Central Florida on Friday because there won’t be much of it over the weekend.

Under mostly sunny skies Friday, highs in Orlando will top out in the mid-80s. It will be breezy at times through the evening.

A strong cold front is expected to move through Florida on Saturday.

Some downpours will be possible in the morning with a few thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Rain chances are at 40%.

Saturday will not be a washout by any means, but have the umbrella handy.

Colder air will start to push down the peninsula during the day, first arriving north of Orlando.

Sunday is an entirely different story. With a fresh shot of cold air and overcast skies to start, temperatures will struggle to climb out of the 50s.

A few showers will be possible through the afternoon, with higher rain chances developing for the evening.

The unsettled stretch continues Monday, with the weather significantly improving by the middle of next week.