TIMELINE: Scattered storms, colder air plunge into Central Florida for the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – Major changes are headed to Sunshine State. The weather will be vastly different at times across Central Florida with areas southeast of I-4 surging into the upper 80s while areas northwest will fall into to the 60s after lunch. All of Central Florida will be breezy and mostly cloudy. Wind gusts will be in the 20-30 mph range Saturday.

Rain chances start to increase around lunch. for Marion and Flagler counties.

Future radar

Temperatures will start to fall for the remainder of the afternoon as the cold front responsible for the rain moves through. Ahead of the front, it will still be in the mid 80s.

Future temperatures

Rain chances move closer to I-4 by late in the afternoon and early evening.

Future radar

The cooler air also sinks south through Saturday afternoon. Scattered showers and storms move southeast of I-4 by the early evening.

Future radar

Brevard and Osceola will still hang on to some warmth for the latter stages of the evening.

Future temperatures

Sunday:

Temperatures will be a little more uniform Sunday, but there will be divide on who could see some bonus sunshine before clouds and rain return for everyone.

Future clouds and radar

Areas northwest of Orlando and Sanford have the best chance to get in on the sunshine while areas south will likely remain in the clouds. It’s here temperatures will struggle to climb out of the 50s for afternoon highs. With the help of that bonus sunshine, areas north of Orlando could make a run for the mid 60s.

Regardless it will be very cool everywhere in Central Florida Sunday.

Widespread rain chances return Sunday evening and continue for the Monday morning commute. A general .25″ to 1″Sunshine makes a comeback by Tuesday with the 80s returning for the middle of next week.