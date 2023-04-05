More 90s, but rain and comfortable temperatures on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. – Temperatures across Central Florida will soar to near record values again on Wednesday.

Highs will be in the low 90s for inland cities and in the mid- to upper 80s along the coast.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Rain chances will remain minimal through Friday, under mostly sunny skies.

Areas along the coast will have a nice onshore breeze throughout the day, with east-southeast winds at 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph. Although it will bring some relief to the heat, it will keeping a moderate risk of rip currents in place.

The large ridge of high pressure that has kept us mostly dry for the past few days, will start to break down by the end of the week.

By the weekend, a weak front will approach and stall out over northern Florida. Along this front, a surface low will develop nearby, adding to more moisture and instability. Forecast models are still in a bit of disagreement with the timing and location of the low.

Regardless of the specifics, the overall pattern shift will support higher rain chances and slightly cooler temperatures by Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances at this point sit at 30% on Saturday, and a 40-50% chance on Easter Sunday.

Highs for the weekend will be in the low to mid-80s.

The holiday won’t be a complete washout, but if you have plans outdoors, be sure to have a backup idea in the event some rain passes by.