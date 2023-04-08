Dodging a few storms Saturday, turning cooler and Gray Easter Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. – It won’t be a washout Saturday, but keep the umbrella handy.

Look for a pop-up storm after about 1-2 p.m. around I-95 and east of Orlando. Chances increase a little after 2 p.m. A few storms join the party along and around the I-75 corridor in the 2 p.m. 3 p.m. ballpark.

Future radar

The storms that fire up west of Orlando in the early afternoon gradually move east toward Orlando and back to the I-95 corridor through the evening. Overall rain chances are at 30% Saturday.

It will turn much cooler and gray Sunday with highs in the mid 70s. Sunrises services and Easter egg hunts Easter morning should be mainly dry, but a jacket may be needed with cooling temperatures and a northeast breeze.

Easter Sunday

The highest rain chances later in the day(30%) will be east of Orlando and closer to the coast.

Future radar

Rain chances increase to 60% Monday with highs staying in the low-to-mid 70s. From Saturday to Monday a widespread .25″ to 1″ of rain is possible.

Rainfall

The highest amounts will happen near the Atlantic coast. Isolated higher amounts will be possible for those that see the heavy rain in thunderstorms.

Tuesday and Wednesday head back to the upper 70s to around 80 degrees with just a 20% shot for rain each day. Higher rain and storm chances return to close out the work week.