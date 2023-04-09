Windy and gray Easter Sunday in Central Florida

It will certainly not be a washout Easter Sunday, but more often than not it will be gray.

The winds will really pick up through Sunday, gusting at times between 20-30 mph.

Future radar

Wind Saturday

High temperatures top out in the mid-to-upper 70s. The highest rain chances Sunday will be along the coast.

More widespread rain moves in Monday. Be on the lookout for wet roads on your commute into work Monday morning.

Future radar

It will again be gray, windy and cool with highs in the low-to-mid 70s.

Significant coastal flooding will be possible in Flagler, Volusia and Brevard counties due to higher-than-normal-tides.

