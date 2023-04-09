Significant coastal flooding possible along Central Florida’s coast

ORLANDO, Fla. – Strong onshore winds and an above normal high tide will combine to create flooding of low areas along the shore. Significant coastal flooding will be possible along the Volusia and Flagler coastline where a coastal flood warning is in effect through Tuesday morning. The north and northeastern facing beaches will see the greatest impacts due to the strong northeast wind.

Areas will be most susceptible for coastal flooding during the high tide cycle. The high tide cycle of most concern will be Sunday night around 11 p.m.

High Tides

The high Tide late Monday night and early Tuesday morning around midnight will also be concerning, but should be slightly lower than Sunday night’s high tide. The Volusia coastline, of course, is extremely vulnerable to coastal flooding given the loss of sea walls and dune from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole last year.

Large, breaking of waves of 8-10 feet will be building in addition to the high-than-normal tides.

Wave heights

Out at sea, waves will be running from 11-16 feet.

Brevard is under a coastal flood advisory meaning coastal flooding is likely, but is expected to be minor.

While rain is in the forecast, this type of flooding is not related to the rain, rather the strong wind forcing the ocean water inland right along the coast.

Strong High pressure in the Northeast is helping create a large difference in pressure over a relatively short distance.

Mean Sea Level Pressure

That is helping to generate the strong wind that will cause the large waves and likely coastal Flooding in Florida.