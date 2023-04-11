Storms expected to slam Central Florida, threaten floods

Following a very windy day, winds are gradually subsiding inland, but coastal regions are likely to continue experiencing winds ranging from 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 to 30 mph overnight.

The coastal communities in east Central Florida should be aware that a Wind Advisory remains in effect until 10 p.m.

Additionally, a Coastal Flood Warning is still in effect for the Volusia County coast, while a Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued for Brevard and the Treasure Coast.

Weather conditions are unlikely to change significantly for the following day, with the High Surf Advisory continuing until at least Tuesday afternoon, and it is still dangerous to enter the ocean water.

Rain chances are expected to be around 20% on Tuesday, but the wind is expected to persist.

On Wednesday, a cut-off low aloft near the Texas/Louisiana border is predicted to strengthen, and a surface low will develop over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico.

As a result, some isolated to scattered shower development can be expected across the area, with rain chances ranging from 20-30% north of the Orlando Metro Area and from 40-60% percent across the Treasure and Space coasts.

The surface and aloft low will move northeast on Thursday, lifting the stalled boundary northward, and this will lead to an increase in moisture, resulting in an increase in rain chances across the area, with a likelihood of 60-70% on Thursday. Additionally, there may be some isolated thunderstorms on Thursday through Thursday night.

Temperatures are expected to remain around normal for this time of year due to the increased cloud coverage, with afternoon highs on Wednesday ranging from the upper 70s to low 80s, and slightly increasing to the low 80s on Thursday. Overnight lows will generally be in the 60s.

