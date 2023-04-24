Wet week: Storms move into Central Florida every day

ORLANDO, Fla. – There’s a risk for strong to severe storms Monday -- and the rest of the week -- in Central Florida.

The front will move from south to north in the afternoon, stalling out over the region.

The front will act as a focal point for storms every day this week as disturbances ride along it.

Rain chances will be as high as 60% on Monday.

Expect some storms to be strong to severe. The main threats will be strong, damaging winds up to 50 mph, lightning and heavy rain.

This risk of strong to severe storms will last through the first part of the weekend.

High temperatures in Orlando will be in the low 80s until Friday.