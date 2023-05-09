Above-average temperatures hit Central Florida. Here’s how hot it will get

ORLANDO, Fla. – Get ready for a few days with above-average temperatures in Central Florida.

Highs on Tuesday are expected to soar into the upper 80s to low 90s for inland areas and the mid-80s along the immediate coast.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Some additional moisture in the mid- to upper-levels of the atmosphere will increase clouds around east Central Florida in the afternoon, compared to recent days.

Dry air will still be dominant down at the surface, which is forecast to keep rain chances down through Tuesday.

A weakening cold front will sag into Central Florida by late Wednesday and into Thursday, increasing the threat for additional scattered showers.

By Wednesday rain chances go up to 30-40% inland and then 50-60% by Thursday.

The way the atmosphere will be stacked by Thursday, a pocket of cooler air in the higher elevations. This may support a few stronger storms, with gusty winds and even quarter-sized hail.

By Friday, drier air is expected to creep back in, limiting rain chances to 10-20%.

Along with additional rain, as the front dissipates, it will allow highs to gradually cool back to near normal highs in the mid- to upper 80s by the end of the week and into the weekend.