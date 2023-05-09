Small chance for rain, but more on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. – Heading into the afternoon the hot and dry conditions continue. Relative humidity values will drop to the 30-40% values which keeps all of Central Florida still in the moderate fire danger category when the heat and overall dryness is accounted for as well.

Fire Danger is Moderate Tuesday (WKMG)

Later today in Flagler County, as the moisture in the air begins to rise, there could be enough moisture around to support a small round of showers that move in by the evening. Timing is after 6 p.m. with the rain over with by 9 p.m. or shortly after.

Future clouds and rain look at a small chance for a shower over Flagler county this evening. (WKMG)

The rest of Central Florida will be dry and hot as highs surge to the low 90s inland and near the mid to upper 80s along the coast.

Rain chances Wed-Fri (WKMG)

Rain is expected to begin after 3 p.m. tomorrow, but the coverage is not widespread.

Rain chances Wednesday around 4pm (WKMG)

Much of the rain focus will be mainly around Interstate 4 and to the west. We can’t rule out a few showers closer to the coast.

Wednesday rain chances 5:30 pm (WKMG)

The rain wraps up shortly after sunset.

A weak front will move in late Wednesday into Thursday will will help build up the moisture. This front will washout as it moves to the south and then high pressure settles in behind the front quickly dropping rain chances for the end of the week and into the weekend.

Thursday will be the best chance for a little more coverage in rain. West of Interstate 95 will still be the focus and areas most-likely to get rain with chances at 50%. Closer to the coast isolated to scattered showers are possible with rain chances between 30-40%.

There could be one or two storms on Thursday that pick up intensity. While severe weather is not expected, we can’t rule out one or two stronger storms bringing heavy rain, lightning, occasional strong wind gusts and an isolated chance for small hail. Keep in mind the fire concern remains elevated due to the lightning potential. Any lightning strike can ignite a wildfire especially with conditions as dry as they have been.

Breaking down brunch conditions outside and then again for dinner on Mother's Day . (WKMG)

Rain chances heading into the weekend go down from 20% to 10% with a lot more sunshine on the way for Mother’s Day weekend.

Temperatures Thursday into the weekend will gradually get warmer from the mid-to-upper 80s through Saturday and then a bit warmer Sunday nearing 90 degrees.