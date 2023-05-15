Getting hot in Central Florida. Here are the rain chances this week

ORLANDO, Fla. – There will be more heat across Central Florida for the next several days.

Expect high temperatures in the low 90s in the Orlando area all week long.

Orlando will top off at 92 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

Rain chances will be low for the next couple of days before increasing by the end of the week.

Expect rain chances at 20% on Monday and 30% on Tuesday.

By Wednesday, rain chances are up to 40% before jumping to 60% on Thursday.

Expect rain chances at 30-40% over the weekend.

The fire danger continues to be in the moderate category for most of Central Florida.