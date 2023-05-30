High near 90 in Orlando area. Here’s when rain chances return

ORLANDO, Fla. – High pressure continues to dominate the forecast, leading another day of dry conditions for most of Central Florida.

We will see a 20% coverage of rain Tuesday, with highs near 90 degrees in Orlando.

Rain chances will gradually increase through the end of the week.

Expect high temperatures in the mid-80s by the end of the week.

The risk of dangerous rip currents will continue to be high for the next couple of days, with high seas.

WHAT TO DO IN A RIP CURRENT

If you do find yourself caught in a rip current, the first step is to not panic and try to swim against the current. Turn on your back and float for a few seconds and try and alert people on the beach.

Next, start swimming parallel to the coastline until you begin to feel the pull relax.

From there, start swimming back to shore at an angle. Many panicked swimmers try swimming straight back to shore. That causes them to swim against the current, which increases their risk of drowning due to fatigue.

TROPICS QUIET

There is currently nothing to watch in the tropics. Hurricane season begins Thursday.