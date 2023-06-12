Here comes summer: Heat index to push 105+ in Central Florida

(Michael Probst, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla – Summer officially starts next week (June 21), but we are pinpointing a very hot week ahead across Central Florida.

It will feel like at least 105 degrees for several days this week, especially Wednesday through the weekend.

Expect rain chances to be a bit lower as high-pressure begins to build into the region.

We will have a 30% coverage of rain for Monday and Tuesday. Expect a 40% coverage of rain by the middle of the week.

High temperatures will reach the low 90s on Monday before spiking into the mid-90s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

High temperatures will be in the upper 90s from Thursday through the weekend.

If you work outdoors, or you have any outdoor plans, it will be dangerous at times. Drink lots of water and take frequent breaks.

At the beaches, there’s a risk of dangerous rip currents. Seas will be moderate.