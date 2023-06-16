Tropical wave could develop into tropical depression next week

ORLANDO, Fla. – A tropical wave off the coast of Africa could become a tropical depression next week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC said on Friday morning that environmental conditions are conducive for development early or middle of next week while it moves across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic at 15 to 20 mph.

The tropical wave is between the west coast of Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands, as of the NHC’s update at 8 a.m.

16 June 8AM EDT: NHC is monitoring a tropical wave off the west coast of Africa. A tropical depression could form during the early to middle portions of next week while the system moves westward across the tropical Atlantic. For more: https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ pic.twitter.com/H3jnWIXdKc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 16, 2023

The NHC said there is a 10% chance of development through the next 48 hours and a 50% chance of development in the next seven days.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

