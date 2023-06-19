Afternoon storms could bring heavy rain, strong wind to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing an Inconvenient Weather Day across Central Florida.

Expect a 60% coverage of storms into the afternoon for the next several days.

On Monday, the risk of severe storms is mainly after 2 p.m.

The main threats would be strong wind, lightning, and heavy rain.

We will see the same sort of risk tomorrow afternoon and likely through the middle of the week.

Expect the high temperature in the low 90s for the next several days.

Tracking the tropics

We are also pinpointing two areas in the tropics.

One has a 90% chance of development within the next two days.

The other has a 20% chance of development within the next two days and a 30% chance of development within the next seven days.

The first area of low pressure is moving closer to the lesser Antilles.

Many of the models want to turn it up to the north after that, and away from Puerto Rico as well as the rest of the United States.

Some models do pull it farther to the west. We will have to watch.

