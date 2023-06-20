80º

PIN IT! Strong storms bring hail, lightning to Central Florida

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Strongs storms made their way through Central Florida on Monday, kicking off the work week with tons of hail and lightning.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties on Monday evening, bringing strong winds and rain into Central Florida.

Flagler County Emergency Manager Bob Pickering reported that wind gusts of up to 57 mph felled several trees in the area, obstructing the roadway with debris near 5000 Palm Coast Pkwy.

Golfball-sized hail was also seen at the Palm Coast Fire Department along Belle Terre Parkway and Palm Coast Parkway.

News 6 viewers submitted pictures of the weather impacts to News 6′s PinIt! board. You can share your own pictures of the weather by visiting the PinIt! board here.

