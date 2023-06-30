Firecracker hot! Heat index to climb even higher in Central Florida over weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing more heat over the next several days!

Expect a high of 95 degrees Friday in Orlando, with a 10% chance of rain.

A little more moisture returns on Saturday and Sunday, with rain chances jumping to 30-40%.

The high will top off at 96 on Saturday and 97 on Sunday.

The heat index will reach 100 on Friday, but the “feels like” temperature will be 105 degrees or greater over the weekend.

For the Fourth of July, rain chances will be at 50% through the afternoon, with a high of 96 and the heat index could hit 110. Most of the rain on Tuesday will be in the afternoon and early evening.

Pinpointing the tropics

There’s an area of low pressure near Bermuda that is likely to weaken over the next few days.

The National Hurricane Center is giving it a 10% chance of development over the next two to seven days.

Hurricane season runs until Dec. 1.

